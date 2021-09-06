Pensacola animal shelter offers help to Ida evacuees

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — While Louisiana is recovering from devastating damage from Hurricane Ida, a local pet rescue has offered up its services to keep pets that have had to evacuate to Northwest Florida with their owners.

Pam Bell, founder of the small animal shelter and rescue Pensacola Hotel for Dogs and Cats, put out the word her shelter was open for Louisiana residents who needed pet care while focusing on recovery.

“We offer people that have lost or damaged houses, homes, etc. a space if we have it,” Bell said. “We just want to be able to what we’re able to do.”

Blackberry, a kitten, is one of a few animals that were in the path of Hurricane Ida now staying at the Hotel for Dogs and Cats in Pensacola.

“Blackberry was on the side of the road, the highway,” Bell said. “(His rescuers) thought he was not alive and turned around though to check and his little head popped on up. He’s come along in the last few days and he’s doing great.”

Blackberry is now up for adoption, while an adult cat — Melvin from Metairie, Louisiana — is currently waiting for his owners to come to pick him.

Two evacuee dogs, Penelope and Charlie, are from St. Charles Parish.

The dogs are staying at the rescue for as long as they need, free of charge, while their owners work on new living arrangements.

“As you can see they’ve adjusted and mommy’s going to be back,” Bell said, reassuring the dogs in her care.

The shelter’s staff often offers up its space after disasters. Bell said it’s their job to make sure the pets are taken care of.

“All the folks that work here and volunteer here love to see them and help them and know that they’re helping animals that were in a bad situation,” Bell said.

The shelter still has space for evacuees’ pets, depending on their size. For more information, contact Hotel for Dogs and Cats at 850-512-4020 or 850-384-0050.