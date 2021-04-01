Pen Air seeking applicants for 2021 NOW program

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Federal Credit Union is calling for applications for its seven-month-long program designed to guide three chosen families to financial freedom.

The families will be paired with a Certified Financial Counselor, or NOW Advisor, that will lead them on a journey to lowered debt and increased savings.

NOW participants will finish this financial challenge with a better understanding of their income and expenses and how to foster healthier spending habits. On average, participating NOW Teams have saved $12,381 and decreased their debt by $16,043.

Points will be awarded to each family for percent increase in savings, percent decrease in debt, submitting blog and video content, attending Pen Air financial workshops, volunteering in the community, and meeting with their NOW Advisor. After seven months, the NOW Team that earns the most points during the contest will be awarded $5,000.

The selected NOW Teams will be asked to document their journey via social media, video and blogs each month to inspire the community. Applications for Pen Air’s 2021 NOW Program are being accepted now through April 15. Visit penair.org/NOW for full eligibility requirements and apply today.

For more information, visit penair.org.