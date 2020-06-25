Pen Air donates $50,000 to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Federal Credit Union (Pen Air), presented a $50,000 check to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) of Pensacola.

The funds given will be used to support the emergency financial needs of our local military and help fund programs like Emergency Travel Loans, Education Assistance and Post-Combat Support.

“Our mission at Pen Air is to enhance lives and military families are a top priority for us. We are here to help our service members always, but especially in times of financial need. It’s important to us that our troops have the financial education and assistance they need so that they can do what they do best, serve and protect our country.” Stu Ramsey, President/CEO of Pen Air

Since 2000, Pen Air has given more than $580,000 to further the mission of NMCRS at Naval Air Station Pensacola. For twenty years, the credit union has hosted an annual charity golf tournament to raise funds on behalf of the society who is unable to solicit their own funding.

About Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society:

Since 1904, the mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to provide financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines, and their eligible family members and survivors. The organization helps service members improve their personal financial skills and encourages individual financial responsibility. For more information, visit nmcrs.org.

