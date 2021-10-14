Pedestrian struck on I-10, says Florida Highway Patrol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on I-10 in Escambia County Thursday morning at about 6:45.

The pedestrian was struck after crossing a concrete barrier and running into the left side of the car, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver did not sustain injuries, according to the release.

This is at least the second pedestrian struck in roughly twelve hours. On Wednesday night, an SUV fled the scene after striking a woman on N. Palafox St. and Hickory St. at about 6:54, leaving the woman in critical condition.