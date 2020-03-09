Pedestrian killed in Destin crash Friday identified

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The man hit and killed while attempting to cross Harbor Boulevard in Destin Friday night has been identified.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Austin Crunk of Sunsail Circle in Destin was killed.

Deputies say a driver of a minivan was heading eastbound when Crunk, who was not at a crosswalk, appears to have stepped in front of her vehicle while trying to get to the south side of the highway.

There were multiple witnesses to the accident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories