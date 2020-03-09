Pedestrian killed in Destin crash Friday identified

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The man hit and killed while attempting to cross Harbor Boulevard in Destin Friday night has been identified.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Austin Crunk of Sunsail Circle in Destin was killed.

Deputies say a driver of a minivan was heading eastbound when Crunk, who was not at a crosswalk, appears to have stepped in front of her vehicle while trying to get to the south side of the highway.

There were multiple witnesses to the accident.

