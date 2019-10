ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Pensacola is dead after he was hit by a car early Sunday morning at North W Street and Lenox Parkway. The crash happened at about 3 am.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Travis Gilmore walked onto W Street and was hit by Honda Civic. The report says the 19-year-old driver did stop. The report also says charges are unknown at this time.