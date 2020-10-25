Pedestrian dead after being hit in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A pedestrian died at the hospital after being hit by a car near North Palafox in Pensacola. The pedestrian was crossing of US Highway 29 when a Mazda sedan collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No further information at this time.

