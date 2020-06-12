Peaceful protest planned in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A peaceful protest is set to take place Friday afternoon in Pensacola.

The protest will start at 12:00 and will go until 10 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Palafox Pier. There is a march planned to start at 7:00 p.m., down the pier to Vinyl and back.

The organizer said in a Facebook event they want to stand in solidarity and raise awareness for social injustice and inequality while demanding immediate change from the mayor and other city officials.

The organizer is also encouraging participants to register to vote while at the protest.

