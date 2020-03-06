Parents of girls killed in Escambia County car crash hold press conference about lawsuit

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The parents of two teenage girls killed in a car crash on Highway 95A last July held a press conference with their attorney’s Friday morning in regards to the lawsuit filed against The Florida Highway Patrol.

The lawsuit claims FHP misidentified the bodies of 15-year-old Samara Cooks and 18-year-old Deleigha Gibson. Several other entities are also part of the lawsuit, including the Pensacola District Commander and the Escambia County Coroner.

The father of Gibson says they have not had the time to grieve because they have been dealing with the mishap caused by FHP.

“She was a very beautiful young lady perfect in my eyes and my heart,” He said. “She is missed everyday.”

Family members say the girls were different ages, heights and weight and the misidentification caused a lot of issues. The attorneys say the lawsuit is just to get answers and any monetary settlement is the judges’ decision. The mother of Samara Cooks says the entire situation has been grueling.

“Not getting any answers, not knowing what happened,” She said. “Not knowing if their final wishes were taken. I think they failed our girls.”

