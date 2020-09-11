Parade of Homes starts Saturday in Northwest Florida

(WKRG) — The 62nd annual Parade of Homes begins Saturday in Pensacola. The 2020 Parade of Homes takes place Sept. 12-20 and showcases 36 homes throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The event is hosted by the Home Builders Association of West Florida.

“The people of Northwest Florida look forward to the Parade of Homes every year,” said Blaine Flynn of Flynn Built, LLC, and president of the HBA. “It has certainly been a challenging time for everyone with the pandemic, but I am proud of our home building professionals who are meeting the demands of consumers who need new homes.”

Weekend hours are from noon to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 3-6 p.m.

Click here for more information on maps, homes, floor plans, and amenities.

LATEST STORIES