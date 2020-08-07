Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center in Milton to feature butterfly, botanical gardens

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The minds behind the new Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center say it could help revitalize the City of Milton.

The nonprofit center moved from Navarre to the historic T. W. Jones House in Milton, 4966 Henry St., last month.

Jenny Weber, president of the butterfly house and nature center nonprofit, told WKRG News 5 Friday the move from its original spot in Navarre comes with an expansion.

Weber said the vivarium, a cage with live butterflies, will be 50% larger than the previous one in Navarre. The butterfly house and nature center in Milton will also have a learning center, where volunteers will teach about butterflies, birds, nature and more. Plans also include a courtyard with botanical gardens.

“It’s going to be a huge tourism draw,” Weber said. “Expect to be impressed and expect to fall in love with it.”

The goal, Weber said, is to create a place where local residents and visitors of the area can stay awhile and enjoy themselves. There will be plenty of space to have picnics and relax, while enjoying the nature around you, she said.

The Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center works under the University of Florida IFAS extension office in Milton and Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful.

Weber said she hopes the spot will open next summer, but it could take until 2022 to open.

