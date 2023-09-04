PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After Jimmy Buffet’s passing, residents took the time to reflect on his impact in the community.

“He created an attitude, a lifestyle which people of my generation have that, you know, we’ve worked hard all of our lives and we enjoy the party life. And, you know, it’s 5:00 somewhere,” said Pat Mudd, President of the Panama City Parrothead Club.

The club, which has amassed over 600 members, is focused on providing community-oriented events, such as island clean-ups.

After Buffett’s passing, Mudd says the club is staying focused on continuing it’s philanthropic efforts to honor his legacy.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet thing because the club is going to carry on whether he’s around or not. His music will always survive and his charitable endeavors will always provide. We will always maintain the same attitudes,” said Mudd.

To find out more about the club, visit their website.