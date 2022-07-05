PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man accused of killing another man in April of this year pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.

Panama City police said 32-year-old Andre Levy went to Andrew’s Place Apartment and confronted Zaniah Taylor about her sister with whom Levy shares two children. Taylor and a man at the apartment, Jammie Lamar Murray, tried to get Levy to leave.

Investigators said that during the altercation Levy pulled out a gun and shot and killed Murray. He then drove away from the scene and hid in a closet in his apartment until he was located and arrested, police wrote.

Levy is currently being held without bond. He is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on October 6.