Panama City man charged with having sex with minor in department store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was charged with having sex with a minor in a local department store dressing room, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Kendel Glover

Kendel Glover, 42, was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

On December 17, PCPD was called as Glover was terminated from the store and escorted off of the property, according to the PCPD.

The U.S. Marshall’s Service and PCPD detectives learned that In August, Glover had sex with a minor in a dressing room at his place of employment.

Glover was booked in the Bay County Jail.

