PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City Beach woman is going to prison for shooting her boyfriend in his sleep.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Nicole Marie Harris pled guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm.

On January 20, 2023, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Houston Street at 1:15 a.m. by Harris.

When they arrived, she initially told them that her boyfriend, 31-year-old Vivian George Smith, had shot himself in the head.

However, Harris eventually admitted that she and Smith had been arguing, and that she shot him after he had fallen asleep.

Smith died in his Panama City Beach home.

Harris was sentenced to 40 years in prison.