PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is facing drug trafficking charges, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Steven Michael Haley at a home on Reid Street.

When investigators showed up to search the house, they said Haley ingested some of the drugs, then tried to flush cocaine down a toilet, according to BCSO.

BCSO said investigators seized more than 119 grams of fentanyl, more than 2,000 grams of cocaine, more than 5,000 in cash, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Haley was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl of more than 28 grams, trafficking in cocaine, over 200 grams, tampering with evidence, keeping a public nuisance structure, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, failure to register as a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.