PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have awarded a $2 million contract to a Tuscaloosa construction company to build a UV treatment facility at the Millville Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The project includes the replacement of the existing UV disinfection system.

The 72-year-old facility plant has been vulnerable to damage since Hurricane Michael and the UV system no longer meets permitting standards.

City officials said this decision will help bring the entire system up to state thresholds.

“This is necessary to ensure proper treatment of the sewage before it is discharged, but also it gives us the flexibility to use this UV lighting system, the future UV lighting treatment plant, if and when this happens for the city of Panama City,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said.

The DEP already gave the city one extension on the project.

It needs to be completed by December or the city could face fines.