Pair facing multiple drug charges after Escambia County K-9 sniffs out drug stash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a K-9 sniffed out a cache of drugs during a traffic stop.

Ashley Marie Washabaugh, 33, and and Steven Douglas Crumpler, 35, were arrested on May 24 after a traffic stop on May 24 near the intersection of West Oakfield Road and Pensacola Boulevard.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Grant McMullen and Deputy Raymond Matheny conducted a traffic stop. Deputy Matthew Housam and K-9 Axel searched the vehicle and found a handgun, 46 grams of marijuana, 71 grams of cocaine, 14 packages of THC edibles, a digital scale, 69 grams of cocaine, 8.5-grams of fentanyl, 380 pink Oxycodone pills, 55 green Oxycodone pills, five blue Oxycodone pills, two LSD strips, 3.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $790 in cash.







Crumpler was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Washabaugh was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.