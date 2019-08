PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old man drowned in Bayou Grande Thursday afternoon.

The man was paddleboating, fell overboard and didn’t resurface. His body was recovered a short time later.

A friend identified the man as Josh Cotney. The friend says he pulled Cotney out of the water and called 911. He was a good swimmer but the friend says he has had seizures in the past and they’re afraid that might have happened causing him to fall in water.