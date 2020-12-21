Pack the Pirate Ship expects to feed more than 80,000 residents

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — “Pack the Pirate Ship” launched its first-ever event in Pensacola. Its goal is to feed as many families as they can before the year ends.

The food drive is a partnership between the Manna Food Bank, Allen Turner Hyundai, and the Crewe of Lafitte.

The Manna Food Bank has been seeing a decreasing number of donations since the pandemic hit and that’s why they are hoping they can meet their goal with by doing this fundraiser.

Development Director of Manna Food Bank Kerri Smayda says, “It’s been a very tough year—starting back in March when COVID-19 really hit our community we had to do a lot of different things that we ordinarily don’t have to do.”

They had to send their volunteers home for safety and stop accepting food donations. In fact, they are down 200,000 pounds of food because of it.

Smayda says, “We served 35,417 people compared to last year’s 19,499 so the need has grown and we don’t anticipate to slow.”

Although it’s been a tough year, their partners and the community have kept them going.

Allen Turner Hyundai surprised them with a check of $40,000 and the company has made it a mission to give feed the community every year.

Smayda says, “He (Allen Turner) encourages them to make contributions to help those in need in our community. And at the end of the year, he matches all of their contributions.”

They expect to feed over 8,000 people in the community and will continue to fill up these pirate ships as long as they can.

Some of their most needed items include canned or pouched chicken and tuna, canned mixed vegetables, microwavable dinners, canned fruit, peanut butter, and canned beans.

They ask to please not bring in bulk food items and they do appreciate any financial gifts. A $25 donation can provide food for a child up to 5 days and $50 donation can provide up to thirty healthy meals.

You can donate until 7 p.m. at either the Blue Wahoos Stadium or at the old Allen Turner Hyundai building on 6000 Pensacola Blvd.

