Pace, Milton hit hard during early morning storms

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Severe thunderstorms that the produced high winds caused damage across the Gulf Coast Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Downed trees and damaged homes could be seen across Santa Rosa County at sunrise.

Tarah Nanasi, who lives off Diamond Street in Pace, said she was warned about a possible tornado threat three minutes before she heard a loud thud.

“I’ve heard hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes,” Nanasi said. “I’ve never heard anything like that.”

A large tree fell on her home, piercing through the front awning. It was a scary moment, she said.

“(The storm) was just fierce,” she said.

About a mile away from Nanasi’s home, the Baxleys were at their home off Floridatown Road, cleaning up debris. A tree also fell on their house.

“When the tree hit the house, we were kind of scared,” Christina Baxley said. “So, we kind of huddled in the bathroom.”

Her son, Garrett, told News 5 what it was like waiting out the storm from a bathtub.

“It was just blurry,” he said. “I was scared and panicking and asking if it was going to be OK.”

Nanasi said despite the damage to her home, she said it could have been worse, and she’s glad to be OK.

She’s grateful for her neighbors who have shown her kindness.

“Everybody keeps stopping by (saying) do you need anything? Are you OK? Can we help? It’s just so lovely,” she said. “People are so nice.”

