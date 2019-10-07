Pace man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Walmart, Whataburger

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man was arrested Friday after deputies said he made threats to “shoot up” both Walmart and Whataburger in Pace off Highway 90.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Stephen Johnson, 20, called Walmart, 4965 Highway 90, on June 4, and said when he came in for his shift, he was going to “shoot the place up” because “Walmart had (expletive) him over.”

Walmart received a second call from Johnson, deputies said, in which he stated, “Excuse me. I’m going to shoot the place up because Walmart has (expletive) me up.”

During the investigation, deputies learned of a similar threat at Whataburger, which shares the same parking lot with Walmart.

A manager told deputies he heard a male voice on the store’s phone saying he was going to “shoot the place up.”

Deputies said Johnson was a former employee of both Walmart and Whataburger.

Investigators were able to tie the phone number used to make the threat to Johnson.

Johnson was served a warrant on Friday. He was arrested and charged with making a false report to use a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.