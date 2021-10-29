Overgrown skeletons and full-size candy bars for one Florida trick-or-treat house

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A big move this year for the Micholick family meant a new neighborhood to haunt with crazy Halloween decorations.

“I just love doing it, he says I have a decorating problem,” said Sarah Mickolick with her husband Joel.

What started with a simple skeleton holding a construction sign on Cardinal Lane has grown into a skeleton sanctuary.

“Seven years ago when we bought our first house it started with two skeletons and a spider web, every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” Sarah said.

“She comes up with all of the ideas and I am the helper,” said Joel.

The largest, and most popular item in the graveyard, a 12-foot skeleton named Tiny.

“What we did with the big skeleton was we had the two little skeletons, and then we had them basically planting a tiny skeleton head,” said Sarah. “We let him grow for two days and put up a tiny pair of hands. Then we had his big head and arms coming out, then one day he was just bi and everyone loves him. The kids would come by every day and they would be like he’s gotten bigger! How is this happening?”

Besides growing Tiny and adding decorations, Sarah and Joel change the skeletons every day to do something new.

“We did them going to crab island, they went fishing one day, they had hats and gloves when it got cold that one day. They were driving in the jeep, we’ve done all kinds of things,” Sarah said.

The couple says residents have loved the house so far, especially the children.

“We have gotten notes, anonymous notes from neighbors, we’ve met so many of our neighbors just through this. We have a school bus driver that actually slows down every day so the kids can see the changing of the skeletons,” said Sarah.

All of the hard work by Sarah and Joel is fun for them, but it is also serving a good cause. The Skelton House this year joining a national fundraiser for childhood cancer.

“It’s called skeletons for St. Jude’s, it started as a small fundraiser for just a guy in North Carolina. He put it on social media and now we are up to 330 homes nationwide participating,” said Sarah. “The initial goal was $10,000 to raise and so far we have raised $60,000.”

Sarah says Home Depot donated an additional $45,000 this week bringing the grand total to more than $100,000 for this year.

The couple may go all-out for Halloween, but say starting in November they will begin decorating for Christmas.

“We are going to go crazy for Christmas too, right now we are at 25,000 lights. Not as big as some of the shows but we have a lot of figurines. Normally we tear down Halloween and start Christmas with the lights right away,” said Sarah.

The Mickolick’s say they will also pick a fundraiser for the Holiday season to help out a local cause in Okaloosa County.

To donate to the Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser, click here. The big day to come trick-or-treat will be Sunday, October 31. The Skeleton House will also give out full-sized candy bars.