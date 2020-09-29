Over $126 million in damage to private property in Escambia County from Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — County and city officials estimate over $126 million in damage to private property in Escambia County and the City of Pensacola as a result of Hurricane Sally.

Damage estimates in Escambia County are approximately $111 million and damage estimates in the City of Pensacola are $15.69 million. Escambia County says this is a conservative damage estimate because the valuation from the property appraiser is utilized, and assessments are continuing throughout the county and city.

In the county and city, 44 buildings were destroyed, 629 have major damage, 915 have minor damage and 168 have been affected. To date, a total of 1,756 structures were damaged throughout the county.

Per FEMA the following definitions apply for damage assessments:

