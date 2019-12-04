More than 100 people arrested following creation of Protect Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Protect Pensacola joint task force has made hundreds of arrests with its specialized efforts to stop gun violence.

With the culmination of multiple operations to put an end to violent crimes and promote public safety within the Pensacola community, this has led to the arrest of 117 people with charges including; assault, robbery, and harboring fugitives.



According to the City of Pensacola, the joint task force has been an incredible success in tackling gun violence, even seeking to make additional arrests in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Harris at the Platinum Club.

The Protect Pensacola joint task force plans to continue its efforts in addressing crime and gun violence.

