OSCO: Lockdown lifted for two Okaloosa County schools

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) — OSCO reports that the lockdowns have been lifted.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — There was a report of shots fired in Okaloosa County in the area of Denton Boulevard off Racetrack Road on Thursday, causing a lockdown of both Choctawhatchee High School and Pryor Middle School as a precaution.

OSCO tweeted this post in reference to the report:

The OCSO is on the scene and investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Denton Boulevard off Racetrack Road. As a standard precaution, lockdown procedures have been implemented at Choctawhatchee High School and Pryor Middle School. pic.twitter.com/eDAYZgdmXa — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) January 16, 2020

More updates will follow soon.

LATEST STORIES: