OSCO: Lockdown lifted for two Okaloosa County schools

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Patrol Car_231190

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) — OSCO reports that the lockdowns have been lifted.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — There was a report of shots fired in Okaloosa County in the area of Denton Boulevard off Racetrack Road on Thursday, causing a lockdown of both Choctawhatchee High School and Pryor Middle School as a precaution.

OSCO tweeted this post in reference to the report:

More updates will follow soon.

