OSCO: Lockdown lifted for two Okaloosa County schools

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) — OSCO reports that the lockdowns have been lifted.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — There was a report of shots fired in Okaloosa County in the area of Denton Boulevard off Racetrack Road on Thursday, causing a lockdown of both Choctawhatchee High School and Pryor Middle School as a precaution.
OSCO tweeted this post in reference to the report:
More updates will follow soon.
LATEST STORIES:
- Foam cheesehead is hot when Packers do well
- Man shot at America’s Best Value Inn in Tillman’s Corner
- Military veteran, owner of King Neptune’s Seafood Restaurant passes away
- McKenzie Adams’ family files lawsuit against school following suicide over alleged bullying
- California woman was found alive inside her snow-covered vehicle after weeklong search