OSCO: Okaloosa man faces aggravated assault, under investigation for suspected arson

Unedited press release from OSCO

A Baker area resident being held in the Covington County Alabama Jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Aggravated Assault warrant and other charges is also suspected of setting his home on fire during the incident.

40-year old Thomas Findley of L G Russell Road is facing a charge of domestic violence related aggravated assault after his wife says he stood in their driveway, pointed a rifle at her, and then pulled the trigger as she sat in her car around 12:30 Friday afternoon. She was not injured but fled the scene, contacting the OCSO for help. Findley was gone when deputies arrived, but they found the family home completely engulfed in flames. Even the grass in the front yard was on fire.

Findley was believed to be heading to a home in Covington County Alabama after making threats towards other family members living in that area. He was ultimately located by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze. Findley also faces charges in Alabama.

###