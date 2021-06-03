OSCO: New DNA evidence leads to arrest in 2007 Okaloosa Island nightclub murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — New DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a Fort Walton Beach man now accused of a 2007 murder.

The OSCO says 39-year-old Cornelius Lee was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Deputies say Lee is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Eric Roberts after a fight at Okaloosa Island nightclub, located at 106 Santa Rosa Boulevard.

Witnesses say Roberts had been restrained by a bouncer, who was walking him out of the business.

Deputies say Lee was seen walking toward Roberts and striking him with a “shiny” object. Roberts’ brother told authorities Roberts’ last words were, “he cut me, man.”

In January, the OCSO followed up with the case, which resulted in a court approved DNA search warrant on Lee.

“Results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show Lee’s DNA was found in a mixture of DNA located on Robert’s right hand,” an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

A warrant was issued Wednesday for Lee on a charge of murder without premeditation and served at a home on Bob Sikes Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.

Lee remains in the Okaloosa County jail.