OSCO: Middle school teacher charged for inappropriate relationship with student

UPDATE (12:36 p.m.) — The investigation of Joseph Sparks, 48, began December 11, 2019 after the student’s parents found inappropriate messages via text. According to OSCO, the student was 13 years of age.

Sparks admitted to asking the victim to send lewd pictures after seeing them dance on the application, Tik Tok. Soon after, multiple messages perspired between the two where the victim admitted to drinking alcohol and taking pills to self-harm due to their home life.

The Okaloosa County School District has offered its full cooperation to help with the investigation.

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Joseph Sparks, Meigs’ Middle School teacher, was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with a student.

After the student’s parent found inappropriate text messages from Sparks, he was charged with Unlawful Relationship between a Teacher and Student, as well Failure to Report Suspected Child Neglect.

