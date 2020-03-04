OSCO arrests man causing disturbance on rooftop

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNEDITED Press Release from Okaloosa County Sheriff Department:

A man who climbed onto a home’s rooftop near Fort Walton Beach and began stomping around ultimately had to be pepper sprayed and tased to get him to comply with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday afternoon. 25-year old Daniel Forgione is charged with aggravated assault, felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were called to a home on Opp Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. after the frightened homeowner said someone was stomping around on her sunroom roof causing structural damage. A neighbor saw Forgione pulling away vinyl siding and kicking the chimney repeatedly. When confronted, he says Forgione armed himself with a long pole with a three pronged garden tool and thrust it at him. Forgione remained on the roof yelling and screaming until deputies removed him by force. After being taken into custody they found a metal tin in his pants pocket that contained suspected fentanyl.

Damage to the victim’s home was estimated at $5000.

March-4-OSCO-arrests-man-causing-disturbance-on-rooftopDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories