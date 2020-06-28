Organizers to reveal BLM mural in Downtown Pensacola Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens turned out for Saturday’s artwork. This all comes before tomorrow’s big reveal.

The group says they will hold a black lives matter rally tomorrow leading up to the reveal.

Organizers say they are happy with the turnout of the community and even those from other areas.

Tomorrow’s protest starts at 2pm in Downtown Pensacola. It will go until five for the unveiling of the mural.

