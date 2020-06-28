Organizers to reveal BLM mural in Downtown Pensacola Sunday

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens turned out for Saturday’s artwork. This all comes before tomorrow’s big reveal.

The group says they will hold a black lives matter rally tomorrow leading up to the reveal.

Organizers say they are happy with the turnout of the community and even those from other areas.

Tomorrow’s protest starts at 2pm in Downtown Pensacola. It will go until five for the unveiling of the mural.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories