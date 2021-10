(from left to right): David Costa, Helen Costa, and Amy Killebrew present a $3,000 check to Principal Amy Klugh and Bluewater Bay Elementary School from Costa Enterprises McDonald’s

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Costa Enterprises donated $3,000 to Niceville’s Bluewater Bay Elementary School on Oct. 12.

The check was given to Principal Amy Klugh after Costa Enterprises recognized Carla Edwards, Shawn Grisby and “Teacher of the Year” recipient Dianna Goldstein for their work at Bluewater Bay.

Bluewater Bay Elementary teachers pose with the donated check from Costa Enterprises McDonald’s during their spirit week’s “Pajama Day.”

The money will be used to replace carpets and install new screens for selected classrooms.