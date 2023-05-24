SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The group “Moms for Liberty”, a conservative nonprofit organization, is calling for the removal of 65 books within Santa Rosa County District Schools that they believe are inappropriate.

“It’s all about common effort to protect our children because their future is at stake,” said Mirya Calkins, chair member of “Moms for Liberty” Santa Rosa County Chapter.

The group says some of the flagged books are pornographic and include inappropriate language.

“This problem, it’s an evil raging throughout our country and the school district’s are being a main target of these horrible, horrible obscene materials,” said Calkins. “They’re getting into school districts.”

The district says that due to recent legislation, parents have had the ability to limit or take away their child’s library access level. They say that to date, only two parents have requested limited access for their children.

Ruth Witter, the district’s Library Media Services and Instructional Technology Specialist said, “If a parent has ever come to us and told us that they didn’t want their kid to have access to something, we have always honored that. With the legislation that was passed last year, we have a little bit more of a systematic approach to it.”

The district says the book reconsideration process begins at the individual school level. After that, if a complaint is not resolved, a formal complaint will be reviewed by a district materials review committee.

Currently, when a book is being reconsidered, that book is not removed until the schools procedures have been completed. However, the district says they are aware of HB1069, signed by Governor DeSantis, that requires immediate removal of a “challenged” book starting July 1.

The following is the list of books “Moms for Liberty” wants to see removed from Santa Rosa County District Schools:

PET

SCARS

CRANK

WAYWARD SON

UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS WITH A BLACK BOY

TWISTED

TTYL

TOWER OF DAWN

THIRTEEN REASONS WHY

THE UPSIDE OF UNREQUITED

THE TRUTH ABOUT ALICE

THE BLACK FLAMINGO

THE 57 BUS

RACE AND POLICING IN MODERN AMERICA

RHYMES WITH WITCHES

ME AND EARL AND THE DYING GIRL

MARVIN REDPOST: IS HE A GIRL?

LIGHT IT UP

LAURA DEAN KEEPS BREAKING UP WITH ME

TILT

l8r, g8r

IMPULSE

I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER

FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC

FUNGIRL

FALLOUT

FADE

ELEANOR AND THE PARK

DAMSEL

ALLEGEDLY: A NOVEL

CLOCKWORK PRINCESS

CINDERELLA IS DEAD

CEMETERY BOYS

CATWOMAN: SOULSTEALER

BEYOND MAGENTA: TRANSGENDER TEENS SPEAK OUT

ALT ED

A COURT OF MIST AND FURY

ANGUS, THONGS, AND FULL-FRONTAL SNOGGING: CONFESSIONS OF GEORGIA NICOLSON

A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES

FOREVER

INFANDOUS

MONDAY’S NOT COMING

NOT MY PROBLEM PUSH

RED HOOD

SOLD

THE HATERS

THE INFINITE MOMENT OF US

TRICKS

A COURT OF FROST AND STARLIGHT

A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES

A COURT OF WINGS AND RUIN

EMPIRE OF STORMS

HOUSE OF EARTH AND BLOOD

OUT OF DARKNESS

THE KITE RUNNER

MILK AND HONEY

PEOPLE KILL PEOPLE

LIVING DEAD GIRL

THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER

SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE

JULIAN IS A MERMAID

THE ABSOLUTE TRUE DIARY OF A PART-TIME INDIAN

