SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The group “Moms for Liberty”, a conservative nonprofit organization, is calling for the removal of 65 books within Santa Rosa County District Schools that they believe are inappropriate.
“It’s all about common effort to protect our children because their future is at stake,” said Mirya Calkins, chair member of “Moms for Liberty” Santa Rosa County Chapter.
The group says some of the flagged books are pornographic and include inappropriate language.
“This problem, it’s an evil raging throughout our country and the school district’s are being a main target of these horrible, horrible obscene materials,” said Calkins. “They’re getting into school districts.”
The district says that due to recent legislation, parents have had the ability to limit or take away their child’s library access level. They say that to date, only two parents have requested limited access for their children.
Ruth Witter, the district’s Library Media Services and Instructional Technology Specialist said, “If a parent has ever come to us and told us that they didn’t want their kid to have access to something, we have always honored that. With the legislation that was passed last year, we have a little bit more of a systematic approach to it.”
The district says the book reconsideration process begins at the individual school level. After that, if a complaint is not resolved, a formal complaint will be reviewed by a district materials review committee.
Currently, when a book is being reconsidered, that book is not removed until the schools procedures have been completed. However, the district says they are aware of HB1069, signed by Governor DeSantis, that requires immediate removal of a “challenged” book starting July 1.
The following is the list of books “Moms for Liberty” wants to see removed from Santa Rosa County District Schools:
PET
SCARS
CRANK
WAYWARD SON
UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS WITH A BLACK BOY
TWISTED
TTYL
TOWER OF DAWN
THIRTEEN REASONS WHY
THE UPSIDE OF UNREQUITED
THE TRUTH ABOUT ALICE
THE BLACK FLAMINGO
THE 57 BUS
RACE AND POLICING IN MODERN AMERICA
RHYMES WITH WITCHES
ME AND EARL AND THE DYING GIRL
MARVIN REDPOST: IS HE A GIRL?
LIGHT IT UP
LAURA DEAN KEEPS BREAKING UP WITH ME
TILT
l8r, g8r
IMPULSE
I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC
FUNGIRL
FALLOUT
FADE
ELEANOR AND THE PARK
DAMSEL
ALLEGEDLY: A NOVEL
CLOCKWORK PRINCESS
CINDERELLA IS DEAD
CEMETERY BOYS
CATWOMAN: SOULSTEALER
BEYOND MAGENTA: TRANSGENDER TEENS SPEAK OUT
ALT ED
A COURT OF MIST AND FURY
ANGUS, THONGS, AND FULL-FRONTAL SNOGGING: CONFESSIONS OF GEORGIA NICOLSON
A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES
FOREVER
INFANDOUS
MONDAY’S NOT COMING
NOT MY PROBLEM PUSH
RED HOOD
SOLD
THE HATERS
THE INFINITE MOMENT OF US
TRICKS
A COURT OF FROST AND STARLIGHT
A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES
A COURT OF WINGS AND RUIN
EMPIRE OF STORMS
HOUSE OF EARTH AND BLOOD
OUT OF DARKNESS
THE KITE RUNNER
MILK AND HONEY
PEOPLE KILL PEOPLE
LIVING DEAD GIRL
THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER
SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE
JULIAN IS A MERMAID
THE ABSOLUTE TRUE DIARY OF A PART-TIME INDIAN
