Opening statements start in deadly hit and run trial

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Opening statements in the Markquise Wallace trial are started Tuesday morning.

On Monday the jury was picked for the trial, attorney’s say we could have a verdict by the end of the week. The state started out with opening statements by saying Wallace is guilty of hitting the two victims. They say he rented the car and then hid it after the hit and run. The state says Wallace also cut off his ankle monitor and left town after the crime.

The defense says there’s no evidence that Wallace was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Jurors were able to hear testimony from a deputy who was one of the first on scene. He says the white car involved in the crash sped past him just two blocks before the victims were hit. Jurors were also able to watch video of the deputy pulling up to the hit and run scene.

