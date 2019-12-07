OneBlood sees surge of donors after mass shooting at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — OneBlood has seen a surge of blood donations in Northwest Florida since the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola Friday morning.

The shooting killed three people and injured seven others. The shooter, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was killed by Escambia County deputies.

After the shooting, OneBlood, a nonprofit blood center, put out a call for blood donations and the community responded.

Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s corporate spokeswoman, told News 5 she does not yet know the total amount of blood donated but lines wrapped around the building all day Friday. At about 5 p.m., dozens of people, including military servicemen and women, still waited in line to donate.

News 5 spoke with one woman who said she had waited more than three hours to donate. She didn’t mind, she said. To her, it’s her civic duty.

“It’s just… with the devastating events that happened this morning, it’s just really important that we come out to support others and also, have it be a really good reminder for us to be donating blood regularly because this is becoming too common in our country,” said Megan Bigler Tafolla. “So I think that this is a terrible but timely reminder that we need to be mindful of that.”

The blood donated Friday will go toward replenishing Northwest Florida’s blood supply.

