One week later: Julio Jacinto’s family wants answers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One week after Julio Jacinto was found shot to death inside his car on Pipeline Road, his family has laid him to rest as they seek justice.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in this homicide investigation which is the third of four in Escambia County in less than two weeks.

“The pain we feel will never go away,” Julio’s Sister Esmeralda Jacinto said. “We wake up crying..we go to sleep crying.”

Esmeralda cannot believe her brother is gone.

“I want him to be remembered as the person who had a big heart and a big smile,” she said.

Julio Jacinto was found shot to death inside his white BMW on Pipeline Road between Michigan Avenue and Boswell Road at 7 p.m. January 13th.

“This was something that was just senseless,” Esmeralda said.

His family and friends came in from Mexico and all over the United States to pay their respects this weekend. Julio had eight siblings including Esmeralda and Jesus Jacinto.

“Continue to keep us in your prayers and the warm thoughts you continue to give us..now we ask from the community, friends and family, continue to help us by spreading the word,” Jesus said.

He hopes the community will spread the word about a truck posted to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The truck that might be involved appears to be a Dodge pickup truck, dark colored, with a black toolbox in the bed, aftermarket Xenon HID lights and loud dual exhaust.

Esmeralda has a message for the person who took Julio from them.

“I wish you would have known him so that you would never have taken his life because he truly was a really good kid and he didn’t deserve this,” she said.

So far, more than $3,000 has been raised online through GoFundMe to buy Julio a tombstone.

His mother and family say they have been overwhelmed by the support from Julio’s friends and they appreciate the prayers and monetary donations over the past week.

