One-shot outside Okaloosa Island nightspot

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot outside an Okaloosa Island nightspot. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department says the 21-year-old man was shot outside Club 10 Gentleman’s Club after and SUV hit a car in the parking lot.

Witnesses say the passenger of the SUV and fired several shots. The victim was found inside when deputies arrived.

The man was shot in the leg and was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injury in his thigh.

If anyone knows any more information on the shooting contact OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

