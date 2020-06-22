One person injured in Escambia County boat fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire rescue responded Monday morning to a boat fire.

Escambia County public information officer Hana Frenette said the boat fire happened at about 11:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of Cartier Drive in Pensacola.

Frenette said one person was transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

The boat was on a trailer.

