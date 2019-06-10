One killed in two-car wreck in Pensacola

UPDATE (2:54 p.m.) — The person who died in the crash was 49-year-old Donna Creel, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say the other car was traveling south but crossed into the northbound lane, striking Creel’s car. The driver of the other car, and a passenger in Creel’s car, were both hospitalized in critical condition.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a two-car wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials say the accident was a head-on collision that happened just after eight this morning.
It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday on Blue Angel Parkway at Mobile Highway in Pensacola. Two people were sent to the hospital.