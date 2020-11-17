One injured, one arrested after accident in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says one person has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a serious crash in Navarre.

FHP says a multi-colored Lexus fled from an accident on Navarre Parkway Wednesday, November 11.

The Lexus had reportedly collided with a white Toyota Corolla causing the Toyota to roll over. FHP says an 18-year-old in that car has serious injuries.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRSO) located the Lexus a day later and arrested the driver on unrelated charges. The 16-year-old driver was also charged with a felony hit and run and driving without a license.

