One injured after shooting Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot twice in Escambia County and taken to the hospital.
The shooting happened near La Salle Way and Montclair Rd.
This shooting is currently under investigation and we will update you as more information becomes available.
