One in custody, another on the run after chase and crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One man is in custody and another is on the run after a chase that ended with their car crashing into a tree at North Green Street and West Avery Street.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull the Ford Mustang over on W Street Friday afternoon but the car took off. It crashed through a fence and a small tree before making impact into a sign on the property of Scrap, Inc.

The two men in the car tried to run but one was caught. The sheriff’s office brought in a K9 to search for the other one.

The suspect they’re looking for is described as a Black man wearing sweatpants and a camo shirt and he’s possibly armed with a handgun, according to the ECSO.

