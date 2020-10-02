One in custody, another on the run after chase and crash

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One man is in custody and another is on the run after a chase that ended with their car crashing into a tree at North Green Street and West Avery Street.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull the Ford Mustang over on W Street Friday afternoon but the car took off. It crashed through a fence and a small tree before making impact into a sign on the property of Scrap, Inc.

The two men in the car tried to run but one was caught. The sheriff’s office brought in a K9 to search for the other one.

The suspect they’re looking for is described as a Black man wearing sweatpants and a camo shirt and he’s possibly armed with a handgun, according to the ECSO.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories