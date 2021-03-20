One firefighter injured while battling fire in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire in Walton County.

The fire began in a mobile home around 9:47 Saturday morning. A 911 one caller reported of heavy smoke and flames were coming from a nearby mobile home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within a little over thirty minutes and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The family of the home was able to make it out of the house uninjured, however, one Walton County Fire Rescue firefighter was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.