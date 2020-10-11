One dead, two critically injured in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers report one man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a car crash on US Hwy. 90 Eaton Dr. at 6:35 PM.

According to an accident report, a driver in the Chevy pickup went across the center line and hit the occupants traveling in a Ford pickup.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead on the scene, say troopers. Additionally, the two occupants in the Ford with critical injuries were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

