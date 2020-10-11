One dead, two critically injured in Santa Rosa County crash

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers report one man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a car crash on US Hwy. 90 Eaton Dr. at 6:35 PM.

According to an accident report, a driver in the Chevy pickup went across the center line and hit the occupants traveling in a Ford pickup.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead on the scene, say troopers. Additionally, the two occupants in the Ford with critical injuries were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories