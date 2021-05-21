One dead, one injured after shooting outside Destin nightclub

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place outside of the Coyote Ugly nightclub Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. at the club located on Harbor Boulevard in Destin. Deputies were called to the scene for multiple shots fired and found two victims in the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office says one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures on the second victim, but the man died at the scene.

Witnesses say the suspects were seen leaving in a white, newer model car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or use the P3 Tips Mobile application.