OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Sheriff’s Department confirms a drowning occurred in Okaloosa County on Saturday, Sept. 4.

A group of swimmers was caught in a rip current off of Henderson Beach State Park around 6:15 PM Saturday night.

OCSO said in a news release a man, 58, from Oakdale, LA was not able to make it back to shore safely. He was transported by EMS to Destin Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.