One dead, another injured in Pensacola shooting

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating after one man was shot dead and another man was injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Pensacola.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 2100 block of Dover Avenue near Buckingham Road.

When they arrived, one man was found shot dead. Another man was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is available at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the ECSO.

