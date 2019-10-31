One dead after two-vehicle crash on I-10

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Mile Marker 51 on Interstate 10 westbound.

FHP Lt. Robert Cannon told News 5 a driver lost control of a vehicle and ran off the side of the road about 7 p.m., going southbound on I-10. The car hit a disabled semi that was parked in the emergency lane, according to FHP.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the semi suffered fatal injuries, Cannon said.

There were no other reported injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

