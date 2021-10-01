One dead after fatal crash Thursday night

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One man is dead after a single-car crash occurred in Pensacola Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old man was traveling southbound on Bowman Avenue near Kayzan Street. Around 8:30 p.m. the man failed to travel around the roundabout in the center of the roadway.

The white pickup truck he was driving collided with a standing tree located in the roundabout.

The man was transported to Sacred Heart where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.