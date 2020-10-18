One dead after fatal crash in Pensacola early Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a fatal car accident in Pensacola early Sunday morning.
Around 6:38 AM a 51-year-old man was driving his silver sedan eastbound on Sorrento Road near Blue Angel Parkway. The vehicle traveled into the westbound traffic hitting a white pickup truck head on. The man driving the sedan was pronounced dead on scene.
